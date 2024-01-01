Menu
<p>Step into luxury and adventure with this sleek 2022 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4x4, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This stylish grey SUV boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it perfect for navigating city streets or conquering off-road trails. With only 29,740km on the odometer, this Cherokee is practically brand new.</p><p>Inside, youll find premium comfort and convenience features. Sink into the plush leather seats, adjust the heated steering wheel to your perfect temperature, and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry. The spacious cabin is packed with technology, including a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Stay safe and in control with advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring, anti-lock brakes, and traction control.</p><p>This Jeep Cherokee Limited 4x4 is ready to elevate your driving experience. Here are five features that make it stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy a comfortable and warm grip, even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Luxurious comfort for every ride.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring:</strong> Drive with peace of mind, knowing youre alerted to potential hazards.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Take on any terrain with confidence and stability.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Effortlessly access your vehicle without fumbling for keys.</li></ol><p>Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional Jeep Cherokee Limited 4x4. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today for a test drive!</p><p> </p>

2022 Jeep Cherokee

29,740 KM

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
29,740KM
  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,740 KM

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking

