$37,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Cherokee
Limited 4X4
2022 Jeep Cherokee
Limited 4X4
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$37,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,740 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and adventure with this sleek 2022 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4x4, available now at Paulette Auto Sales. This stylish grey SUV boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it perfect for navigating city streets or conquering off-road trails. With only 29,740km on the odometer, this Cherokee is practically brand new.
Inside, you'll find premium comfort and convenience features. Sink into the plush leather seats, adjust the heated steering wheel to your perfect temperature, and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry. The spacious cabin is packed with technology, including a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. Stay safe and in control with advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring, anti-lock brakes, and traction control.
This Jeep Cherokee Limited 4x4 is ready to elevate your driving experience. Here are five features that make it stand out:
- Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy a comfortable and warm grip, even on the coldest days.
- Leather Seats: Luxurious comfort for every ride.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Drive with peace of mind, knowing you're alerted to potential hazards.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Take on any terrain with confidence and stability.
- Keyless Entry: Effortlessly access your vehicle without fumbling for keys.
Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional Jeep Cherokee Limited 4x4. Visit Paulette Auto Sales today for a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910