Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Jeep Cherokee

1,006 KM

Details Description Features

$49,135

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,135

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Cherokee

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite | DEMO | Leather | Vented Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk Elite | DEMO | Leather | Vented Seats

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

  1. 8916964
  2. 8916964
  3. 8916964
  4. 8916964
  5. 8916964
  6. 8916964
  7. 8916964
  8. 8916964
  9. 8916964
  10. 8916964
  11. 8916964
  12. 8916964
  13. 8916964
  14. 8916964
  15. 8916964
  16. 8916964
  17. 8916964
  18. 8916964
  19. 8916964
  20. 8916964
  21. 8916964
  22. 8916964
Contact Seller

$49,135

+ taxes & licensing

1,006KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8916964
  • Stock #: 22J064
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX4ND505066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22J064
  • Mileage 1,006 KM

Vehicle Description

This Trailhawk Elite Package in White comes with 9-speed automatic transmission and powerful 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine. The Jeep Cherokee has a bold exterior that effortlessly stands out no matter where the road takes you!



Company Demonstrator

*WE WANT YOUR TRADE IN! Here at Kingston Dodge we will go above and beyond to get you the tax savings you need to get you into your brand new vehicle!*



*We offer extended warranty options to meet all your needs!*



Kingston Dodge Chrysler (1980) Ltd has been serving our growing community for over 40 years. As one of the largest new and quality pre-owned vehicle dealers in Eastern Ontario, we offer the LOWEST PRICES and best rates available in the auto industry. You can be assured that your next purchasing experience will be easy and hassle free. Good credit, Poor Credit, No Credit? We approve all credit, thats right - WE SAY YES! Come on in to Kingston Dodge today and meet our friendly, knowledgeable, and experienced staff or visit www.kingstondodge.com to book your appointment. Proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Belleville, Gananoque, Brockville, Trenton, Smiths Falls, Perth, Ottawa, Peterborough, North Bay, the GTA and every town in-between.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kingston Dodge Chrysler

2022 Jeep Cherokee T...
 1,006 KM
$49,135 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Grand Cher...
 975 KM
$87,019 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Grand Cher...
 2,348 KM
$68,649 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-8900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory