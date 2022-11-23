Menu
2022 Jeep Cherokee

1,002 KM

Details

Make it Yours
2022 Jeep Cherokee

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk TRAILHAWK | DEMO | TOWING GROUP | GPS NAVIGATION

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk TRAILHAWK | DEMO | TOWING GROUP | GPS NAVIGATION

1,002KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9371230
  Stock #: 22J101
  VIN: 1C4PJMBX7ND543651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22J101
  • Mileage 1,002 KM

Vehicle Description

This Trailhawk Package in Diamond Black comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine. With its Trail Rated 4x4 capability, the Cherokee Trailhawk was engineered to go places few others dare!

Company Demonstrator

*WE WANT YOUR TRADE IN! Here at Kingston Dodge we will go above and beyond to get you the tax savings you need to get you into your brand new vehicle!*

*We offer extended warranty options to meet all your needs!*

Kingston Dodge Chrysler (1980) Ltd has been serving our growing community for over 40 years. As one of the largest new and quality pre-owned vehicle dealers in Eastern Ontario, we offer the LOWEST PRICES and best rates available in the auto industry. You can be assured that your next purchasing experience will be easy and hassle free. Good credit, Poor Credit, No Credit? We approve all credit, thats right - WE SAY YES! Come on in to Kingston Dodge today and meet our friendly, knowledgeable, and experienced staff or visit www.kingstondodge.com to book your appointment. Proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Belleville, Gananoque, Brockville, Trenton, Smiths Falls, Perth, Ottawa, Peterborough, North Bay, the GTA and every town in-between.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

