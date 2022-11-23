Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Jeep Cherokee

0 KM

Details Description Features

$54,163

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,163

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Cherokee

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4x4 | DEMO | Power Liftgate

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4x4 | DEMO | Power Liftgate

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

  1. 9431370
  2. 9431370
  3. 9431370
  4. 9431370
  5. 9431370
  6. 9431370
  7. 9431370
  8. 9431370
  9. 9431370
  10. 9431370
  11. 9431370
  12. 9431370
  13. 9431370
  14. 9431370
  15. 9431370
  16. 9431370
  17. 9431370
  18. 9431370
  19. 9431370
Contact Seller

$54,163

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9431370
  • Stock #: 22J100
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX7ND542144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22J100
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This Trailhawk Elite Package in Bright White comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 engine. With its Trail Rated 4x4 capability, the Cherokee Trailhawk was engineered to go places few others dare!

Company Demonstrator

*WE WANT YOUR TRADE IN! Here at Kingston Dodge we will go above and beyond to get you the tax savings you need to get you into your brand new vehicle!*

*We offer extended warranty options to meet all your needs!*

Kingston Dodge Chrysler (1980) Ltd has been serving our growing community for over 40 years. As one of the largest new and quality pre-owned vehicle dealers in Eastern Ontario, we offer the LOWEST PRICES and best rates available in the auto industry. You can be assured that your next purchasing experience will be easy and hassle free. Good credit, Poor Credit, No Credit? We approve all credit, thats right - WE SAY YES! Come on in to Kingston Dodge today and meet our friendly, knowledgeable, and experienced staff or visit www.kingstondodge.com to book your appointment. Proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Belleville, Gananoque, Brockville, Trenton, Smiths Falls, Perth, Ottawa, Peterborough, North Bay, the GTA and every town in-between.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kingston Dodge Chrysler

2022 Dodge Durango G...
 0 KM
$67,478 + tax & lic
2023 Jeep Grand Cher...
 0 KM
$78,578 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 0 KM
$75,848 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-8900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory