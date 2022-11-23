2022 Jeep Compass

$49,833 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9431373

9431373 Stock #: 22J106

22J106 VIN: 3C4NJDDB6NT220579

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.