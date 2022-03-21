Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

663 KM

Details Description Features

$61,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$61,996

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

WK Laredo Altitude | DEMO | Sunroof | Alpine Sound

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

WK Laredo Altitude | DEMO | Sunroof | Alpine Sound

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

  1. 8916952
  2. 8916952
  3. 8916952
  4. 8916952
  5. 8916952
  6. 8916952
  7. 8916952
  8. 8916952
  9. 8916952
  10. 8916952
  11. 8916952
  12. 8916952
  13. 8916952
  14. 8916952
  15. 8916952
  16. 8916952
  17. 8916952
  18. 8916952
  19. 8916952
  20. 8916952
  21. 8916952
  22. 8916952
  23. 8916952
  24. 8916952
Contact Seller

$61,996

+ taxes & licensing

663KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8916952
  • Stock #: 22J017
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG0NC109535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22J017
  • Mileage 663 KM

Vehicle Description

This Altitude Package in Velvet Red comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and powerful 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine. Premium alpine speaker system, power sunroof, and heated seats and steering wheel allows you to cruise in style and comfort!



Company Demonstrator

*WE WANT YOUR TRADE IN! Here at Kingston Dodge we will go above and beyond to get you the tax savings you need to get you into your brand new vehicle!*



*We offer extended warranty options to meet all your needs!*



Kingston Dodge Chrysler (1980) Ltd has been serving our growing community for over 40 years. As one of the largest new and quality pre-owned vehicle dealers in Eastern Ontario, we offer the LOWEST PRICES and best rates available in the auto industry. You can be assured that your next purchasing experience will be easy and hassle free. Good credit, Poor Credit, No Credit? We approve all credit, thats right - WE SAY YES! Come on in to Kingston Dodge today and meet our friendly, knowledgeable, and experienced staff or visit www.kingstondodge.com to book your appointment. Proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Belleville, Gananoque, Brockville, Trenton, Smiths Falls, Perth, Ottawa, Peterborough, North Bay, the GTA and every town in-between.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kingston Dodge Chrysler

2022 Jeep Cherokee T...
 1,006 KM
$49,135 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Grand Cher...
 975 KM
$87,019 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Grand Cher...
 2,348 KM
$68,649 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-8900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory