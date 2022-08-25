Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Jeep Wrangler

3,394 KM

Details Description Features

$45,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Wrangler

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4x4 / Clean CarFax / LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 4x4 / Clean CarFax / LOW KMS

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,888

+ taxes & licensing

3,394KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9005761
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAN6NW109856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 3,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Incoming!! Absolutely beautiful 2022 Jeep Wranger Sport 2 Door in Sting Gray!! Only 3394kms! The absolute perfect vehicle for all your adventures!

 

Features include a 2.0L Turbocharged Engine, 4X4, Running Boards, Freedom Top Removable Hard Top and Doors, Backup Camera, Push Button Start, UConnect 4 with Apple CarPlay / Android Auto / Bluetooth, Trailer Tow and HD Electrical Group, Tow Hooks, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2016 Buick Verano Co...
 57,854 KM
$17,488 + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wrangler S...
 3,394 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 127,182 KM
$32,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory