$26,288+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Forte
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,288
+ taxes & licensing
66,545KM
VIN 3KPF34ADXNE436380
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,545 KM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
2022 Kia Forte