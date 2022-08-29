Menu
2022 Kia NIRO

4,271 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2022 Kia NIRO

2022 Kia NIRO

EX HYBRID - POWER SUNROOF - REMOTE START

2022 Kia NIRO

EX HYBRID - POWER SUNROOF - REMOTE START

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

4,271KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9193420
  Stock #: 10376
  VIN: KNDCC3LC5N5543401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,271 KM

Vehicle Description

Get Eco friendly with your 2022 Kia Niro EX Hybrid! Not only will it save you a fortune at the pumps, it is packed full of features like Apple Carplay and Android Auto. Back up cam. Heated wheel and front seats, Remote Start, Power Sunroof, Blind spot warning, push-button start and a ton more. This vehicle has a huge balance of KIA MANUFACTURER WARRANTY REMAINING.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND TO SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and providefamily-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

