Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Kia Seltos

24,938 KM

Details Description Features

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Seltos

2022 Kia Seltos

S AWD / Clean CarFax / Premium Synthetic Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Seltos

S AWD / Clean CarFax / Premium Synthetic Seats

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

24,938KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9313381
  • VIN: KNDEUCAA6N7247797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,938 KM

Vehicle Description

The Kia Seltos is a great subcompact SUV . It’s exceptionally roomy, with generous passenger space and a class-leading cargo capacity. Adding to its appeal are its intuitive infotainment system, well-built cabin, long list of features, and impressive gas mileage.

 

Features include a 2.0L Engine, All Wheel Drive, Premium Synthetic Seats, Heated Seats and Wheel, Backup Camera, Sunroof / Moonroof, Push Button Start, Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitor, Alloy Wheels, Tire Pressure Monitor, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2020 Honda Civic Tou...
 90,732 KM
$29,288 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 86,942 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 74,646 KM
$49,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory