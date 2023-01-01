Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Kia Sorento

10,233 KM

Details Description Features

$41,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$41,895

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Sorento

2022 Kia Sorento

2.5L LX Premium ONLY 10,000KM! - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO - 3RD ROW SEATING

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Sorento

2.5L LX Premium ONLY 10,000KM! - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO - 3RD ROW SEATING

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 9606190
  2. 9606190
  3. 9606190
  4. 9606190
  5. 9606190
  6. 9606190
  7. 9606190
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,895

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
10,233KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9606190
  • Stock #: 10468
  • VIN: 5XYRGDLC7NG139107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Your 2022 Kia Sorento LX Premium AWD only has 10,000KM on it! This 7-seater SUV still smells like new! This AWD SUV is a one-owner with a Clean CARFAX report and tons of Kia Manufacturer warranty remaining! It's packed with great features like Heated front seats and steering, and advanced technology that enhances the driving experience. The vehicle has an 8-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a wireless mobile charger and a 6-speaker audio system. The vehicle also features a rearview camera, blind-spot detection, and rear cross-traffic alert for increased safety and visibility. - Overall, the 2022 Kia Sorento LX Premium is a stylish, reliable, and advanced crossover SUV that is designed to deliver a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. With its spacious interior, advanced technology features, and advanced safety systems, this vehicle is perfect for families and individuals looking for a crossover SUV that combines functionality with style.


**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca



Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca



Joe Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca



Brian Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2022 Kia Sorento 2.5...
 10,233 KM
$41,895 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Sierra 2500...
 72,988 KM
$61,995 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Outback ...
 134,943 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory