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2022 Kia Sportage
SX AWD - Certified - $176 B/W
2022 Kia Sportage
SX AWD - Certified - $176 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
63,530KM
VIN KNDPRCA62N7023867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour black cherry
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P02221
- Mileage 63,530 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified!
Updated with modern technology and still cruising with all the capability it has come to be known for, this 2022 Kia Sportage is ready for your next adventure. This 2022 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Made for adventure, with the looks to match, this 2022 Kia Sportage has earned a name for itself in the Crossover SUV segment. If you add all that to the class leading Kia warranty and reputation for long feature lists, this 2022 Sportage becomes an easy choice. If you need a modern, reliable, and capable SUV with style to match, no need to look further than this 2022 Kia Sportage.
This SUV has 63,530 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Black Cherry in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sportage's trim level is SX AWD. Stepping up to this Sportage with SX trim will give you even more luxury by providing navigation with a premium Harmon Kardon audio system, a large power sunroof, power rear liftgate, larger aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, rear parking sensors and lane keep assist. You wil also get leather heated and cooled seats, forward collision-avoidance assistance, all wheel drive capability, a voice activated infotainment system with an 8 inch touch screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio, a proximity key with push button start, dark chrome accents, LED lights, a power driver and passanger seat, blind spot detection and so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturers Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESNT MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $175.49 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Updated with modern technology and still cruising with all the capability it has come to be known for, this 2022 Kia Sportage is ready for your next adventure. This 2022 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Made for adventure, with the looks to match, this 2022 Kia Sportage has earned a name for itself in the Crossover SUV segment. If you add all that to the class leading Kia warranty and reputation for long feature lists, this 2022 Sportage becomes an easy choice. If you need a modern, reliable, and capable SUV with style to match, no need to look further than this 2022 Kia Sportage.
This SUV has 63,530 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Black Cherry in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sportage's trim level is SX AWD. Stepping up to this Sportage with SX trim will give you even more luxury by providing navigation with a premium Harmon Kardon audio system, a large power sunroof, power rear liftgate, larger aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, rear parking sensors and lane keep assist. You wil also get leather heated and cooled seats, forward collision-avoidance assistance, all wheel drive capability, a voice activated infotainment system with an 8 inch touch screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio, a proximity key with push button start, dark chrome accents, LED lights, a power driver and passanger seat, blind spot detection and so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
THE CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ADVANTAGE
Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturers Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance, and an Exchange Privilege.
OUR VEHICLES ARE PRE-OWNED. IT DOESNT MEAN WE LOVE THEM ANY LESS.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $175.49 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
2022 Kia Sportage