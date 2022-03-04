$159,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2022 Land Rover Range Rover
Westminster Edition / One Owner / Clean CarFax
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$159,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8563553
- VIN: SALGS2SE8NA467142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 1,225 KM
Vehicle Description
Westminster Edition! It comes with a 518-hp 5.0-liter supercharged V8 and gains Windsor leather upholstery, 20-way power-adjustable ventilated front seats, heated and power-reclining rear seats, a heated steering wheel, four-zone automatic climate control, multicolor ambient interior lighting, and cabin air purification!
Features include 518-hp 5.0-liter supercharged V8, All Wheel Drive, Leather, Power Seats Front + Rear, Massage Front Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats Front + Rear, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, 4 Zone Climate Control, Collision Avoidance, Memory Seats, Power Folding Mirrors, Backup Camera, Touchscreen and SO MUCH MORE!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment!
You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.