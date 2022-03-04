Menu
2022 Land Rover Range Rover

1,225 KM

$159,888

+ tax & licensing
$159,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Westminster Edition / One Owner / Clean CarFax

2022 Land Rover Range Rover

Westminster Edition / One Owner / Clean CarFax

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$159,888

+ taxes & licensing

1,225KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8563553
  • VIN: SALGS2SE8NA467142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 1,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Westminster Edition! It comes with a 518-hp 5.0-liter supercharged V8 and gains Windsor leather upholstery, 20-way power-adjustable ventilated front seats, heated and power-reclining rear seats, a heated steering wheel, four-zone automatic climate control, multicolor ambient interior lighting, and cabin air purification!

 

Features include 518-hp 5.0-liter supercharged V8, All Wheel Drive, Leather, Power Seats Front + Rear, Massage Front Seats, Heated and Cooled Seats Front + Rear, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, 4 Zone Climate Control, Collision Avoidance, Memory Seats, Power Folding Mirrors, Backup Camera, Touchscreen and SO MUCH MORE!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

