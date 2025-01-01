Menu
LOW MILEAGE!!!! SUNROOF. HEATED AND COOLED SEATS. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. APPLE / ANDROID CAR PLAY. SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!

2022 Mazda CX-5

49,142 KM

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5

Sport Design w/Turbo

13060286

2022 Mazda CX-5

Sport Design w/Turbo

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$33,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,142KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDY1N0576861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,142 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE!!!! SUNROOF. HEATED AND COOLED SEATS. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. LEATHER. NAV. BACKUP CAM. APPLE / ANDROID CAR PLAY. SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343)429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

2022 Mazda CX-5