$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG
A 220
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
11,678KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9041887
- Stock #: 62481
- VIN: W1K3G4FB8NJ333286
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 11,678 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is a modern, luxurious and dynamic compact with amazing capabilities. Its premium, ultramodern cabin is spacious and state-of-the-art with highly advanced technology. With a clean pure design, coupled with an opulent and minimalist approach to its interior, accentuates the modern Mercedes Benz design philosophy of 'sensual purity.'This sedan has 11,678 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Auxiliary Audio Input, Aluminum Wheels, MP3 Player, LED Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Power Steering, Rain Sensing Wipers, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Turbocharged, All...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4