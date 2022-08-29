Menu
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG

11,678 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 220

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 220

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,678KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9041887
  • Stock #: 62481
  • VIN: W1K3G4FB8NJ333286

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 11,678 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 A-Class is built to be an aggressive design driven four door compact with a high dose of luxury and all around family friendly versatility. This 2022 Mercedes-Benz A Class is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is a modern, luxurious and dynamic compact with amazing capabilities. Its premium, ultramodern cabin is spacious and state-of-the-art with highly advanced technology. With a clean pure design, coupled with an opulent and minimalist approach to its interior, accentuates the modern Mercedes Benz design philosophy of 'sensual purity.'This sedan has 11,678 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Auxiliary Audio Input, Aluminum Wheels, MP3 Player, LED Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Power Steering, Rain Sensing Wipers, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Turbocharged, All...

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

