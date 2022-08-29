$47,698+ tax & licensing
$47,698
+ taxes & licensing
Vendde
678-607-9019
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG
Location
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
12,690KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9286726
- VIN: W1K3G4FB1NJ331878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,690 KM
Vehicle Description
Like New!
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS
Vendde
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8