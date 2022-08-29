Menu
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG

12,690 KM

Details Description Features

$47,698

+ tax & licensing
Vendde

678-607-9019

Location

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

12,690KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9286726
  • Stock #: 001109
  • VIN: W1K3G4FB1NJ331878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Like New!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Keyless Ignition
BLIND SPOT SENSORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

