2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$47,698 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 6 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9286726

9286726 Stock #: 001109

001109 VIN: W1K3G4FB1NJ331878

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 001109

Mileage 12,690 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Windows Sunroof Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Keyless Ignition BLIND SPOT SENSORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.