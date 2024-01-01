$39,998+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Frontier
PRO 4X- $280 B/W
2022 Nissan Frontier
PRO 4X- $280 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,447KM
VIN 1N6ED1EK7NN678245
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Mileage 67,447 KM
Vehicle Description
Stay connected, stay protected, and do it all with this 2022 Nissan Frontier. This 2022 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Massive power and massive fun, this 2022 Frontier proves that size isn't everything. Full of fun features for both work and play, along with best-in-class standard horsepower, this 2022 Frontier really is the king of midsize trucks. If you want one truck that can do it all in style and comfort, this 2022 Nissan Frontier is an easy choice.This pickup has 67,447 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $279.62 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Four Wheel Drive, AM/FM Stereo, Front Head Air Bag, Bed Liner, Privacy Glass, Tire Pressure Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Tow Hitch, Driver Vanity Mirror, Conventional Spare Tire, Brake Actuated Limi...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2022 Nissan Frontier