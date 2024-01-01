$20,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Sentra
SV BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 16" ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP.
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240477
- Mileage 72,802 KM
Vehicle Description
BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 16" ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
MyCar.ca Kingston
+ taxes & licensing
888-239-7066