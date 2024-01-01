Menu
Account
Sign In
BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 16 ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2022 Nissan Sentra

72,802 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Nissan Sentra

SV BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 16" ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP.

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Nissan Sentra

SV BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 16" ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP.

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 11481053
  2. 11481053
  3. 11481053
  4. 11481053
  5. 11481053
  6. 11481053
  7. 11481053
  8. 11481053
  9. 11481053
  10. 11481053
  11. 11481053
  12. 11481053
  13. 11481053
  14. 11481053
  15. 11481053
  16. 11481053
  17. 11481053
  18. 11481053
  19. 11481053
  20. 11481053
  21. 11481053
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,802KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8CV4NY245954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240477
  • Mileage 72,802 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. 16" ALLOYS. DUAL A/C. CRUISE. KEYLESS ENTRY. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Highline 3.6L HIGHLINE AWD!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL NOW!!! for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Volkswagen Atlas 3.6 FSI Highline 3.6L HIGHLINE AWD!!! BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. CALL NOW!!! 83,356 KM $35,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport 2L SPORT CVT. LOW MILAGE!!! MOONROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEYL for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport 2L SPORT CVT. LOW MILAGE!!! MOONROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. PWR SEATS. ALLOYS. A/C. CRUISE. KEYL 36,841 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI Comfortline BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. DON'T MISS OUT!!! for sale in Kingston, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI Comfortline BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. DON'T MISS OUT!!! 96,684 KM $17,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

Contact Seller
2022 Nissan Sentra