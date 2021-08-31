2022 RAM 1500

$67,515 + taxes & licensing 3 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7839402

7839402 Stock #: 22T019

22T019 VIN: 1C6SRFFT0NN123043

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 22T019

Mileage 32 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.