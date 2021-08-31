Menu
2022 RAM 1500

16 KM

$79,470

+ tax & licensing
$79,470

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Laramie | Night Edition | NAV | 12" Touchscreen

2022 RAM 1500

Laramie | Night Edition | NAV | 12" Touchscreen

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

$79,470

+ taxes & licensing

16KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7839405
  • Stock #: 22T009
  • VIN: 1C6SRFJT4NN183530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 22T009
  • Mileage 16 KM

Vehicle Description

This Laramie in Brilliant Blake comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and is powered by Rams legendary 5.7L HEMI V8. This Ram Truck is fully loaded and unmistakably the most luxurious in its class!

Company Demonstrator

*WE WANT YOUR TRADE IN! Here at Kingston Dodge we will go above and beyond to get you the tax savings you need to get you into your brand new vehicle!*

*We offer extended warranty options to meet all your needs!*

Kingston Dodge Chrysler (1980) Ltd has been serving our growing community for over 40 years. As one of the largest new and quality pre-owned vehicle dealers in Eastern Ontario, we offer the LOWEST PRICES and best rates available in the auto industry. You can be assured that your next purchasing experience will be easy and hassle free. Good credit, Poor Credit, No Credit? We approve all credit, thats right - WE SAY YES! Come on in to Kingston Dodge today and meet our friendly, knowledgeable, and experienced staff or visit www.kingstondodge.com to book your appointment. Proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Belleville, Gananoque, Brockville, Trenton, Smiths Falls, Perth, Ottawa, Peterborough, North Bay, the GTA and every town in-between.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

