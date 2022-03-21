Menu
2022 RAM 1500

786 KM

$66,084

+ tax & licensing
$66,084

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Big Horn | DEMO | Nav | Alpine Sound

2022 RAM 1500

Big Horn | DEMO | Nav | Alpine Sound

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

$66,084

+ taxes & licensing

786KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8916955
  • Stock #: 22T123
  • VIN: 1C6SRFFT7NN293612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 22T123
  • Mileage 786 KM

Vehicle Description

This Big Horn Package in Flame Red comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and is powered by the mightly 5.7L Hemi V8 engine. Get noticed when driving this rugged truck that combines comfort and appearance with durability and style.



Company Demonstrator

*WE WANT YOUR TRADE IN! Here at Kingston Dodge we will go above and beyond to get you the tax savings you need to get you into your brand new vehicle!*



*We offer extended warranty options to meet all your needs!*



Kingston Dodge Chrysler (1980) Ltd has been serving our growing community for over 40 years. As one of the largest new and quality pre-owned vehicle dealers in Eastern Ontario, we offer the LOWEST PRICES and best rates available in the auto industry.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

