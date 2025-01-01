Menu
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights! This ultra capable Heavy Duty Ram 3500 is a muscular workhorse ready for any job you put in front of it. This 2022 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston. Endlessly capable, this 2022 Ram 3500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its classic Ram toughness, this Ram 3500HD has an ultra quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your work day more enjoyable. Whether youre in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 3500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 10 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 420HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. Our 3500s trim level is Big Horn. This Ram 3500 is equipped with the Big Horn package and offers excellent features and a hard working attitude. This workhorse comes with body colored exterior accents, power heated trailer-tow mirrors, a Uconnect touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless streaming audio and SiriusXM, Keyless Go with push button start, cruise control, cargo box lights, a class V hitch receiver with a trailer brake controller, a handy rear view camera and a tough HD suspension that is designed to handle whatever you can throw at it! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Hitch, Cargo Box Lights, Rear Camera, Streaming Audio. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63RRHLXNG409672. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311! Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

2022 RAM 3500

10 KM

2022 RAM 3500

Big Horn

2022 RAM 3500

Big Horn

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

10KM
VIN 3C63RRHLXNG409672

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25386B
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description

Diesel Fuel

