$42,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-634-3262
2022 Sea-Doo SWITCH CRUISE
21' 230HP TRAILER INCLUDED - REMAINING WARRANTY
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10500708
- Stock #: 321BOAT
- VIN: 5KTB2210NF681442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features:
Rotax 1630 ACE - 230 hp engine, with satellite GPS cruise control,
Innovative Polytec hull material for lightweight and impact resistance, Modular deck design for easy customization and flexibility, Multiple layout configurations with removable furniture, Intelligent Throttle Control (iTC) with Ski Mode, ECO Mode, and Docking Mode, BRP Audio-Premium sound system with Bluetooth capability, Large swim platform with Sea-Doo's exclusive LinQ quick-attach system, Integrated Cleats for easy docking
Helm with a 7.8-inch wide digital display, Multiple storage compartments including in-floor storage, Spacious lounge areas with high-quality upholstery and adjustable backrests
Retractable bimini top for shade, Navigation lights and anchor light
Two boarding ladders (bow and stern), Built-in cooler storage and cup holders throughout, Available MOVE I Extended trailer for easy transportation.
**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**
WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!
All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.
Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.
We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!
Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!
Office - 613-634-3262
Kyle (Sales) Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca
Joe (Finance) Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca
Brian (Finance) Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca
Bradie Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autohouse Kingston
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.