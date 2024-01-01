$25,495+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. LANE ASSIST. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE.
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$25,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240095
- Mileage 82,963 KM
Vehicle Description
BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. LANE ASSIST. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE. PREVIOUS RENTAL
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
