BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. LANE ASSIST. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE. DONT MISS THIS!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2022 Toyota Corolla

82,963 KM

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. LANE ASSIST. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE.

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

82,963KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFBPMBE7NP283739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240095
  • Mileage 82,963 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAM. CARPLAY. LANE ASSIST. PWR GROUP. KEYLESS ENTRY. CRUISE. DON'T MISS THIS!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

