<p>Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2022 Toyota Corolla LE, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek grey sedan is in excellent condition and has only 75,218km on the odometer. The Corolla LE is known for its spacious interior, comfortable ride, and impressive fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes and weekend adventures.</p><p>This Corolla LE comes equipped with a range of convenient features that will enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, power locks, and power mirrors. Stay comfortable with air conditioning and heated mirrors. But this car offers more than just comfort and convenience - it also boasts features that prioritize safety and performance. Experience the peace of mind that comes with anti-lock brakes, traction control, a security system, and multiple airbags, including side airbags.</p><p>Here are 5 of this Corolla LEs features that are sure to impress you:</p><ul><li><strong>Keyless entry:</strong> Step into your car with ease, just by pressing a button on your key fob.</li><li><strong>Heated mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable in any weather, thanks to these helpful mirrors.</li><li><strong>Power windows:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of one-touch up/down windows.</li><li><strong>Traction control:</strong> Drive with confidence, knowing this car has your back on slippery surfaces.</li><li><strong>Side airbags:</strong> Keep you and your passengers safe in the event of a side-impact collision.</li></ul><p> </p>

12161001

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
75,218KM
VIN 5YFBPMBE4NP341550

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,218 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

2022 Toyota Corolla