$25,288+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-932-4514
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,218 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2022 Toyota Corolla LE, available now at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek grey sedan is in excellent condition and has only 75,218km on the odometer. The Corolla LE is known for its spacious interior, comfortable ride, and impressive fuel economy, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes and weekend adventures.
This Corolla LE comes equipped with a range of convenient features that will enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, power locks, and power mirrors. Stay comfortable with air conditioning and heated mirrors. But this car offers more than just comfort and convenience - it also boasts features that prioritize safety and performance. Experience the peace of mind that comes with anti-lock brakes, traction control, a security system, and multiple airbags, including side airbags.
Here are 5 of this Corolla LE's features that are sure to impress you:
- Keyless entry: Step into your car with ease, just by pressing a button on your key fob.
- Heated mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather, thanks to these helpful mirrors.
- Power windows: Enjoy the convenience of one-touch up/down windows.
- Traction control: Drive with confidence, knowing this car has your back on slippery surfaces.
- Side airbags: Keep you and your passengers safe in the event of a side-impact collision.
Vehicle Features
Stephen Fitzgerald Motors
Paulette Auto Sales
