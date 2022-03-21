Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla

189 KM

Details Description Features

$29,288

+ tax & licensing
$29,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2022 Toyota Corolla

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE / One Owner / Clean CarFax / LOW KMS!

2022 Toyota Corolla

LE / One Owner / Clean CarFax / LOW KMS!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,288

+ taxes & licensing

189KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8871083
  VIN: 5YFBPMBE8NP326999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Toyota Corolla exists as an affordable and attractive compact car that's loaded with standard active safety features! Not to mention the ledgendary reliability!

 

Features include a 1.9L 4cyl Engine, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Avoidance, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Bluetooth Connection, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Heated Mirrors, Satellite Radio, Lane Departure System, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

Appointments help our clients, staff, family & friends stay safe. Give us a call at (613) 507-9910 to book an appointment! 

 

You also get 3-free-months of Sirius XM radio on equipped inventory!

 

** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.

 

** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

