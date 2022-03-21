$29,288+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Corolla
LE / One Owner / Clean CarFax / LOW KMS!
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,288
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8871083
- VIN: 5YFBPMBE8NP326999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Toyota Corolla exists as an affordable and attractive compact car that's loaded with standard active safety features! Not to mention the ledgendary reliability!
Features include a 1.9L 4cyl Engine, Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Avoidance, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, Bluetooth Connection, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Heated Mirrors, Satellite Radio, Lane Departure System, and so much more!
** All of our certified pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In the circumstance we were provided a second key by the previous owner, the second set will be provided to you. Extra keys will be available for purchase at the time of the sale.
** While accuracy of every vehicle listing is our goal, please give us a call to verify information, photos, features, pricing, etc.
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Vehicle Features
