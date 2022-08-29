Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4

2,498 KM

Details

$56,488

$56,488
$56,488

$56,488

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2022 Toyota RAV4

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE AWD / Clean CarFax / Sunroof

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE AWD / Clean CarFax / Sunroof

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,488

$56,488

2,498KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9145942
  • VIN: 2T3RWRFV3NW148403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 2,498 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid has a spacious interior, lots of standard features, terrific fuel economy, and refined handling! The RAV4 Hybrid accelerates swiftly and returns great gas mileage (up to 41/38 mpg city/highway), and it balances nimble handling with a comfortable ride.

 

Features include a 2.5L Engine, All Wheel Drive, Clean CarFax, Hybrid Electric Power, Alloy Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Touchscreen, Power Rear Hatch, Heated Seats and Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Push Button Start, Sunroof / Moonroof, Blind Spot Monitor, Backup Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Tire Pressure Monitor, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

