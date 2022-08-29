$56,488+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE AWD / Clean CarFax / Sunroof
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$56,488
- VIN: 2T3RWRFV3NW148403
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 2,498 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid has a spacious interior, lots of standard features, terrific fuel economy, and refined handling! The RAV4 Hybrid accelerates swiftly and returns great gas mileage (up to 41/38 mpg city/highway), and it balances nimble handling with a comfortable ride.
Features include a 2.5L Engine, All Wheel Drive, Clean CarFax, Hybrid Electric Power, Alloy Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Touchscreen, Power Rear Hatch, Heated Seats and Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Push Button Start, Sunroof / Moonroof, Blind Spot Monitor, Backup Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Tire Pressure Monitor, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
