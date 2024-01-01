Menu
<p>Prepare to be captivated by the sheer power and elegance of the 2023 Audi R8 V10 performance RWD, now available at Paulette Auto Sales! This stunning coupe, finished in a crisp white exterior, turns heads wherever it goes. The roaring 10-cylinder engine is a symphony of performance, ready to unleash exhilarating acceleration with its rear-wheel drive system. Step inside and be enveloped in luxury with the plush leather seats and a premium sound system that will elevate your driving experience.</p><p>The 2023 Audi R8 V10 performance RWD is a masterpiece of engineering, blending cutting-edge technology with timeless design. From the sleek lines of the body to the sophisticated cockpit, every detail has been meticulously crafted. But its not just about aesthetics. This car is packed with features that enhance both safety and convenience, ensuring a confident and enjoyable drive.</p><p>Here are 5 of the most sizzle-worthy features that make this Audi R8 truly exceptional:</p><ol><li><strong>V10 Performance:</strong> Unleash a symphony of power with the roaring 10-cylinder engine, guaranteeing an adrenaline-pumping driving experience.</li><li><strong>Rear-Wheel Drive:</strong> Embrace the thrill of the road with the precise handling and responsive acceleration that only rear-wheel drive can deliver.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Sink into luxurious comfort with the plush leather seats, designed to provide an exceptional driving experience.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in your favorite music with the crystal-clear audio quality of the premium sound system.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Experience effortless convenience with keyless entry, allowing you to unlock and start your car without fumbling for keys.</li></ol><p>Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to experience the 2023 Audi R8 V10 performance RWD firsthand. This is more than just a car; its a statement of power, style, and performance.</p>

2023 Audi R8

$CALL

2023 Audi R8

V10 performance RWD

2023 Audi R8

V10 performance RWD

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

$CALL

VIN WUACEAFX6P7902682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
2023 Audi R8