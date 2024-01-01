$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi R8
V10 performance RWD
2023 Audi R8
V10 performance RWD
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Prepare to be captivated by the sheer power and elegance of the 2023 Audi R8 V10 performance RWD, now available at Paulette Auto Sales! This stunning coupe, finished in a crisp white exterior, turns heads wherever it goes. The roaring 10-cylinder engine is a symphony of performance, ready to unleash exhilarating acceleration with its rear-wheel drive system. Step inside and be enveloped in luxury with the plush leather seats and a premium sound system that will elevate your driving experience.
The 2023 Audi R8 V10 performance RWD is a masterpiece of engineering, blending cutting-edge technology with timeless design. From the sleek lines of the body to the sophisticated cockpit, every detail has been meticulously crafted. But it's not just about aesthetics. This car is packed with features that enhance both safety and convenience, ensuring a confident and enjoyable drive.
Here are 5 of the most sizzle-worthy features that make this Audi R8 truly exceptional:
- V10 Performance: Unleash a symphony of power with the roaring 10-cylinder engine, guaranteeing an adrenaline-pumping driving experience.
- Rear-Wheel Drive: Embrace the thrill of the road with the precise handling and responsive acceleration that only rear-wheel drive can deliver.
- Leather Seats: Sink into luxurious comfort with the plush leather seats, designed to provide an exceptional driving experience.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite music with the crystal-clear audio quality of the premium sound system.
- Keyless Entry: Experience effortless convenience with keyless entry, allowing you to unlock and start your car without fumbling for keys.
Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to experience the 2023 Audi R8 V10 performance RWD firsthand. This is more than just a car; it's a statement of power, style, and performance.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910