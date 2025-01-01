$28,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Buick Encore GX
Select- Certified - Power Liftgate
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,699KM
VIN KL4MMESL4PB041251
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P02080
- Mileage 24,699 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Low Mileage, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Show up in this Encore GX and you show up exuding poise and style. This 2023 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This intelligently engineered Encore GX is ready to hit the road with versatile seating and cargo, stunning style, and an adventurous spirit. This SUV can fit your life, fit into your life, and help you find where you fit in all in one drive. With efficient power delivery and an engaging infotainment system, even the longest trips are made fun. For the evolution of the luxury family SUV, look no further than this Buick Encore GX.This low mileage SUV has just 24,699 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Encore GX's trim level is Select. This Select Encore GX adds a hands free power liftgate, dual zone automatic climate control, and a ton of subtle enhancements to luxury. This Buick Encore GX can fit more than you and your family, it can fit in your life with an amazing safety suite that includes automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, lane keep assist, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera. Elevate your drive with the Buick Infotainment System featuring a multi-touch display, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, wi-fi, and wireless connectivity. This Encore GX makes every drive easier with remote keyless entry, fog lamps, IntelliBeam automatic high beams, and the Buick exclusive QuietTuning system for an ultra quiet cabin. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD),Security System,Bucket Seats,Requires Subscription,Privacy Glass,Remote Engine Start,Rear Head Air Bag,Front Collision Wa...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
