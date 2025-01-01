$26,495+ taxes & licensing
2023 Buick Encore GX
Preferred
Location
MyCar.ca Kingston
1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5
888-239-7066
$26,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,701KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4MMCSL3PB119975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,701 KM
Vehicle Description
???? 1.3L 4CYL AWD BUICK ENCORE GX PREFERRED 2023 Compact luxury meets all-weather capability! ????
This low-mileage 2023 Buick Encore GX Preferred with only 4,688 km is ready to deliver style, comfort, and confidence on every drive. All-wheel drive keeps you in control year-round!
? All Wheel Drive
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group
?? NO FEES! (Just pay applicable taxes.)
?? LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED!
?? 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER:
?? RICHMOND: 1-888-416-2199
?? OTTAWA: (343) 429-6444
?? KINGSTON: 1-888-508-3494
?? NORTH BAY: 1-888-282-3560
?? Visit WWW.MYCAR.CA to see this BUICK ENCORE GX and more!
?? Confidence, comfort, and value all in one! ??
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Email MyCar.ca Kingston
