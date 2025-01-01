Menu
???? 1.3L 4CYL AWD BUICK ENCORE GX PREFERRED 2023 Compact luxury meets all-weather capability! ????

This low-mileage 2023 Buick Encore GX Preferred with only 4,688 km is ready to deliver style, comfort, and confidence on every drive. All-wheel drive keeps you in control year-round!

? All Wheel Drive
? Backup Camera
? Bluetooth Connectivity
? Air Conditioning
? Cruise Control
? Full Power Group

2023 Buick Encore GX

4,701 KM

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

13173545

2023 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,701KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4MMCSL3PB119975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,701 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2023 Buick Encore GX