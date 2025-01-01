Menu
Account
Sign In
2L PREFERRED AWD!!!!! PANORAMIC SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. REMOTE START. APPLE / ANDROID CAR PLAY. LANE CHANGE AND BLIND SPOT ASSIST. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343)429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2023 Buick Envision

70,254 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Buick Envision

Preferred PREFERRED AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13047980

2023 Buick Envision

Preferred PREFERRED AWD

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

  1. 13047980
  2. 13047980
  3. 13047980
  4. 13047980
  5. 13047980
  6. 13047980
  7. 13047980
  8. 13047980
  9. 13047980
  10. 13047980
  11. 13047980
  12. 13047980
  13. 13047980
  14. 13047980
  15. 13047980
  16. 13047980
  17. 13047980
  18. 13047980
  19. 13047980
  20. 13047980
  21. 13047980
  22. 13047980
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,254KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZMR41PD020692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,254 KM

Vehicle Description

2L PREFERRED AWD!!!!! PANORAMIC SUNROOF. HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL. BACKUP CAM. REMOTE START. APPLE / ANDROID CAR PLAY. LANE CHANGE AND BLIND SPOT ASSIST. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343)429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From MyCar.ca Kingston

Used 2019 Kia Sorento 2.4L EX for sale in Kingston, ON
2019 Kia Sorento 2.4L EX 129,715 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Qashqai S for sale in Kingston, ON
2023 Nissan Qashqai S 64,360 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Kingston, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 51,985 KM $37,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email MyCar.ca Kingston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

Call Dealer

888-239-XXXX

(click to show)

888-239-7066

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

MyCar.ca Kingston

888-239-7066

2023 Buick Envision