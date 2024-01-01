$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Cadillac Escalade
4WD Premium Luxury- Sunroof
2023 Cadillac Escalade
4WD Premium Luxury- Sunroof
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
9,905KM
Used
VIN 1GYS4BKL4PR444465
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24291A
- Mileage 9,905 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, HUD, Blind Spot Detection!
This 2023 Cadillac Escalade is more than iconic, it's a unique luxury SUV with tons of storage and bold styling. This 2023 Cadillac Escalade is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This Cadillac Escalade has long served as the brand’s flagship, its huge size and aggressive looks broadcasting its extroverted, red-blooded American take on luxury. This Escalade makes a solid case as a competitor to other large luxury SUVs, due to an abundance of advanced technology and luxurious features. Its cabin is lined with wood, leather, designer fabrics, and satin-finished metals. Indeed, nothing possesses presence and makes a statement like a Cadillac.This low mileage SUV has just 9,905 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Escalade's trim level is Premium Luxury. This luxurious Escalade offers an impressive list of premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, magnetic ride control suspension, a massive 16.9 inch touchscreen that is paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, built-in navigation, signature IntelliBeam LED headlights, galvano-chrome exterior accents, and premium leather seats. Additional features include heads up display, heated and cooled seats, remote start, a heated power steering wheel, tri-zone automatic climate control, trailering blind spot detection, built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, a premium 19 speaker AKG audio system, augmented reality display, wireless device charging, interior ambient lighting, 360 degree parking camera with a digital rearview mirror, and automatic active brake assist plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Hud, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Wireless Charging.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 6.2L V8 WITH DYNAMIC FUEL MANAGEMENT Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Active Su...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 Cadillac Escalade