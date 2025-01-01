$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Cadillac Escalade
4WD SPORT
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
VIN 1GYS4FKL5PR260045
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P02083
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, HUD, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Front Pedestrian Braking, 360 Camera, Tow Package, LED Lights
This Cadillac Escalade makes a full-size statement, thanks to it's bold front grille and chiseled bodywork. This 2023 Cadillac Escalade is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This Cadillac Escalade has long served as the brand’s flagship, its huge size and aggressive looks broadcasting its extroverted, red-blooded American take on luxury. This Escalade makes a solid case as a competitor to other large luxury SUVs, due to an abundance of advanced technology and luxurious features. Its cabin is lined with wood, leather, designer fabrics, and satin-finished metals. Indeed, nothing possesses presence and makes a statement like a Cadillac.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Escalade's trim level is Sport. This dynamic Escalade Sport offers an impressive list of features such as a massive panoramic sunroof, magnetic ride control suspension, a stunning 16.9 inch touchscreen that is paired with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in navigation, signature IntelliBeam LED headlights, gloss black exterior trim accents, trailering blind spot detection, premium leather seats and 12 spoke dark aluminum wheels! Additional features include heads up display, heated and cooled seats, remote start, a heated power steering wheel, tri-zone climate control, a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, premium 19 speaker AKG audio system, augmented reality display, wireless device charging, interior ambient lighting, 360 degree parking camera with a digital rearview mirror, and automatic active brake assist plus so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 6.2L V8 WITH DYNAMIC FUEL MANAGEMENT Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Keyless S...
