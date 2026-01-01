$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Colorado
LT - Low Mileage
2023 Chevrolet Colorado
LT - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,032KM
VIN 1GCPTCEK3P1142879
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,032 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This all-new 2023 Colorado isnt just for people who want to do more its for those who dare to be more. This 2023 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Redesigned for 2023 with updated powertrain options and a vastly improved interior, this Chevrolet Colorado is simply unstoppable. Boasting a raft of features for supreme off-roading prowess, this truck will take you over all terrain and back, without breaking a sweat. This 2023 Colorado is a great embodiment of versatility, capability and great value. This low mileage 4X4 pickup has just 14,032 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is LT. This Colorado LT steps things up with upgraded aluminum wheels, push button start and daytime running lights, along with great standard features such as a vivid 11.3-inch diagonal infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, and a 6-speaker audio system. Safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Teen Driver, and forward collision alert with IntelliBeam high beam assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Emissions, federal requirements
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Frame, fully-boxed
Engine air filtration monitor
Engine control, stop/start system disable button
Radiator Grille Shutters, automatic
Battery, AGM, 800 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating, 12V
Generator, 170 amp (Not available with (Z82) Trailering Package.)
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Requires (L2R) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Exterior
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Mouldings, Black beltline
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Exterior, B-pillar applique (Not available on (GBA) Black and (GXN) Harvest Bronze Metallic.)
Glass, solar glazing front side windows
Glass, privacy glazing rear side windows
Wheel, Compact Spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel (Requires (L2R) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Mirror caps, painted (Painted Cool Anderson Metallic.)
Interior
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Rear seat reminder
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Lighting, interior, centre dome
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Air vents, rear
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Steering wheel, wrapped
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding bench with storage
Console, floor front compartment with cup holders and cell phone storage
Driver Information Centre, 8" diagonal fully-digital display
Power outlet, 12-volt located in center console bin
Heater, air conditioning duct, rear passenger
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night (Not available with (PCV) LT Convenience Package II.)
Safety
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Door locks, rear child security
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings menu
Hitch View
Seat Belt, Black
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kingston Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2023 Chevrolet Colorado