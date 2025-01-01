$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
2LT- Leather Seats
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
2LT- Leather Seats
VIN 1G1YB2D42P5121446
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P02101
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, LED Lights!
This beautiful 2023 Corvette promises exotic sports-car performance, while being easy to live with on a daily basis. This 2023 Chevrolet Corvette is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
With a lineage that stretches back to the 1950s, this Chevrolet Corvette is a mainstay of performance-car culture. Capability in the supercar range and surgically precise handling make the Corvette a track day monster, but its ride over rough tarmac is smooth and its cabin is comfortable enough for daily use. Storage areas behind the engine and in front of the cabin offer enough cargo space for a weekend away, and its exceptional prowess makes it a highly desirable sports car.It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 490HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Corvette's trim level is Stingray Coupe. This stunning Corvette comes with Mulan leather bucket seats, an 8 inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose premium 10-speaker audio system and 4G LTE. You will also receive rear park assist with a rear vision camera, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, steering wheel mounted cruise control and audio controls, dual-zone automatic climate control for added comfort, signature LED lights and stylish aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights, 4g Wi-fi, Proximity Key.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 6.2L V8 DI HIGH-OUTPUT Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm) (STD), Requires Subscription, Climate Control, AM/FM Stereo, Leather Seats, Tires - Re...
