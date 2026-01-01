$25,495+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
LT ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX
2023 Chevrolet Equinox
LT ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$25,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,001 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT Featuring a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering an estimated 9.2 L/100km city and 7.7 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The LT trim showcases premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 8-way power driver seat with power lumbar, leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and Chevrolet Infotainment 3 7-inch colour touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Chevy Safety Assist includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam auto high beams, and Rear Vision Camera. Additional features include keyless open and start, hands-free power liftgate with programmable height, a balance of Chevy warranty and a clean carfax.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
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613-634-3262