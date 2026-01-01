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<p><strong>The 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> Featuring a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering <strong>an estimated 9.2 L/100km city and 7.7 L/100km highway fuel efficiency.</strong> The LT trim showcases premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 8-way power driver seat with power lumbar, leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and Chevrolet Infotainment 3 7-inch colour touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Chevy Safety Assist includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam auto high beams, and Rear Vision Camera. Additional features include keyless open and start, hands-free power liftgate with programmable height, a balance of Chevy warranty and a clean carfax.</span></p>

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

41,001 KM

Details Description Features

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Chevrolet Equinox

LT ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX

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14157718

2023 Chevrolet Equinox

LT ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
41,001KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GNAXUEG9PS207445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,001 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT Featuring a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering an estimated 9.2 L/100km city and 7.7 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The LT trim showcases premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 8-way power driver seat with power lumbar, leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and Chevrolet Infotainment 3 7-inch colour touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Chevy Safety Assist includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam auto high beams, and Rear Vision Camera. Additional features include keyless open and start, hands-free power liftgate with programmable height, a balance of Chevy warranty and a clean carfax.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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613-634-3262

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$25,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2023 Chevrolet Equinox