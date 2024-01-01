$25,288+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Malibu
4DR SDN 1LT
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$25,288
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn 1LT from Paulette Auto Sales! This pristine white sedan boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable interior, perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures. With only 47,100km on the odometer, this Malibu is practically brand new.
Enjoy a smooth ride with the powerful 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission. This Malibu is equipped with all the modern conveniences you could ask for, including heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a security system. Stay safe and comfortable with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags.
Here are 5 of the most enticing features of this Chevrolet Malibu:
- Sleek White Exterior: Turn heads with the timeless elegance of a white sedan.
- Comfortable Interior: Enjoy spacious seating and a well-appointed cabin for a pleasant driving experience.
- Modern Features: Benefit from the latest technology with keyless entry, heated mirrors, and a security system.
- Safety First: Rest assured with anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control for peace of mind on the road.
- Fuel Efficiency: Get more miles per gallon with a 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission for optimal performance.
Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to experience this outstanding Chevrolet Malibu firsthand!
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
613-507-9910
