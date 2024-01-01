Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn 1LT from Paulette Auto Sales! This pristine white sedan boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable interior, perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures. With only 47,100km on the odometer, this Malibu is practically brand new.</p><p>Enjoy a smooth ride with the powerful 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission. This Malibu is equipped with all the modern conveniences you could ask for, including heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a security system. Stay safe and comfortable with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags.</p><p>Here are 5 of the most enticing features of this Chevrolet Malibu:</p><ul><li><strong>Sleek White Exterior</strong>: Turn heads with the timeless elegance of a white sedan.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Interior</strong>: Enjoy spacious seating and a well-appointed cabin for a pleasant driving experience.</li><li><strong>Modern Features</strong>: Benefit from the latest technology with keyless entry, heated mirrors, and a security system.</li><li><strong>Safety First</strong>: Rest assured with anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control for peace of mind on the road.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency</strong>: Get more miles per gallon with a 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission for optimal performance.</li></ul><p>Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to experience this outstanding Chevrolet Malibu firsthand!</p><p> </p>

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

47,100 KM

Details Description Features

$25,288

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN 1LT

Watch This Vehicle
11938212

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN 1LT

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,288

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,100KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST8PF162670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn 1LT from Paulette Auto Sales! This pristine white sedan boasts a sleek exterior and a comfortable interior, perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures. With only 47,100km on the odometer, this Malibu is practically brand new.

Enjoy a smooth ride with the powerful 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission. This Malibu is equipped with all the modern conveniences you could ask for, including heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a security system. Stay safe and comfortable with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags.

Here are 5 of the most enticing features of this Chevrolet Malibu:

  • Sleek White Exterior: Turn heads with the timeless elegance of a white sedan.
  • Comfortable Interior: Enjoy spacious seating and a well-appointed cabin for a pleasant driving experience.
  • Modern Features: Benefit from the latest technology with keyless entry, heated mirrors, and a security system.
  • Safety First: Rest assured with anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control for peace of mind on the road.
  • Fuel Efficiency: Get more miles per gallon with a 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission for optimal performance.

Visit Paulette Auto Sales today to experience this outstanding Chevrolet Malibu firsthand!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

Used 2024 Honda Civic Sport CVT for sale in Kingston, ON
2024 Honda Civic Sport CVT 41,283 KM $32,288 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL 139,174 KM $11,288 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge SEL AWD for sale in Kingston, ON
2022 Ford Edge SEL AWD 104,991 KM $28,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Alternate Numbers
833-241-0443
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Malibu