<p>Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan thats perfect for your daily commute? Look no further than this 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn 1LT at Paulette Auto Sales. This pristine white sedan offers a comfortable and spacious interior with a sleek exterior design that turns heads. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth-shifting CVT transmission, youll enjoy effortless driving and great fuel economy.</p><p>This Malibu is loaded with features that make it an excellent choice for both the daily driver and weekend adventurer. The 56,185 km on the odometer reflects its well-maintained condition and gives you the assurance of a vehicle thats ready for the road.</p><p><strong>Here are five features to get you excited:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Enjoy enhanced safety and convenience with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions, ensuring optimal visibility at all times.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> No more scraping ice off your mirrors on those frosty mornings. The heated mirrors provide clear visibility even in frigid temperatures.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Convenience at your fingertips! Unlock and start your Malibu with the push of a button, leaving your keys safely in your pocket.</li><li><strong>Power Door Locks:</strong> Keep your belongings secure with the added peace of mind of power door locks that automatically lock your car doors when you drive away.</li><li><strong>Side Air Bags:</strong> Stay safe and protected in the event of a collision with the added security of side airbags.</li></ul><p> </p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2023 Chevrolet Malibu