$24,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Malibu
4DR SDN 1LT
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,185 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable sedan that's perfect for your daily commute? Look no further than this 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn 1LT at Paulette Auto Sales. This pristine white sedan offers a comfortable and spacious interior with a sleek exterior design that turns heads. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth-shifting CVT transmission, you'll enjoy effortless driving and great fuel economy.
This Malibu is loaded with features that make it an excellent choice for both the daily driver and weekend adventurer. The 56,185 km on the odometer reflects its well-maintained condition and gives you the assurance of a vehicle that's ready for the road.
Here are five features to get you excited:
- Automatic Headlights: Enjoy enhanced safety and convenience with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions, ensuring optimal visibility at all times.
- Heated Mirrors: No more scraping ice off your mirrors on those frosty mornings. The heated mirrors provide clear visibility even in frigid temperatures.
- Keyless Entry: Convenience at your fingertips! Unlock and start your Malibu with the push of a button, leaving your keys safely in your pocket.
- Power Door Locks: Keep your belongings secure with the added peace of mind of power door locks that automatically lock your car doors when you drive away.
- Side Air Bags: Stay safe and protected in the event of a collision with the added security of side airbags.
