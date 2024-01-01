Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This pristine white Chevrolet is a steal! With only 56,334 km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready to hit the road and take you on your next adventure. This sleek and stylish car is packed with features to make your driving experience safe and comfortable.</p><p>At Paulette Auto Sales, we know that you want a vehicle with features that make a difference in your life. This Chevrolet is a perfect example of that. This vehicle offers a variety of features to make your driving experience both enjoyable and safe.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features to get you excited:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Enjoy the ease of driving at night without having to manually turn your headlights on and off.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Keep your vision clear on cold mornings with this safety feature.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Get in and out of your vehicle quickly and easily with the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Side Air Bag:</strong> Stay protected on the road with added safety features.</li><li><strong>Tilt Steering Wheel:</strong> Customize your driving experience with a steering wheel that adjusts to your perfect position.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this incredible deal! Stop by Paulette Auto Sales today to see this amazing Chevrolet in person.</p><p> </p>

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

56,334 KM

Details Description Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN 1LT

Watch This Vehicle
11938227

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

4DR SDN 1LT

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,334KM
VIN 1G1ZD5STXPF164646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,334 KM

Vehicle Description

This pristine white Chevrolet is a steal! With only 56,334 km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready to hit the road and take you on your next adventure. This sleek and stylish car is packed with features to make your driving experience safe and comfortable.

At Paulette Auto Sales, we know that you want a vehicle with features that make a difference in your life. This Chevrolet is a perfect example of that. This vehicle offers a variety of features to make your driving experience both enjoyable and safe.

Here are 5 features to get you excited:

  • Automatic Headlights: Enjoy the ease of driving at night without having to manually turn your headlights on and off.
  • Heated Mirrors: Keep your vision clear on cold mornings with this safety feature.
  • Keyless Entry: Get in and out of your vehicle quickly and easily with the push of a button.
  • Side Air Bag: Stay protected on the road with added safety features.
  • Tilt Steering Wheel: Customize your driving experience with a steering wheel that adjusts to your perfect position.

Don't miss out on this incredible deal! Stop by Paulette Auto Sales today to see this amazing Chevrolet in person.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1.4L LT w/1SD 141,025 KM $122,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda Civic Sport CVT for sale in Kingston, ON
2024 Honda Civic Sport CVT 41,283 KM $32,288 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL for sale in Kingston, ON
2017 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL 139,174 KM $11,288 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Alternate Numbers
833-241-0443
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet Malibu