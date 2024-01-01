$24,888+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Malibu
4DR SDN 1LT
2023 Chevrolet Malibu
4DR SDN 1LT
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,334 KM
Vehicle Description
This pristine white Chevrolet is a steal! With only 56,334 km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready to hit the road and take you on your next adventure. This sleek and stylish car is packed with features to make your driving experience safe and comfortable.
At Paulette Auto Sales, we know that you want a vehicle with features that make a difference in your life. This Chevrolet is a perfect example of that. This vehicle offers a variety of features to make your driving experience both enjoyable and safe.
Here are 5 features to get you excited:
- Automatic Headlights: Enjoy the ease of driving at night without having to manually turn your headlights on and off.
- Heated Mirrors: Keep your vision clear on cold mornings with this safety feature.
- Keyless Entry: Get in and out of your vehicle quickly and easily with the push of a button.
- Side Air Bag: Stay protected on the road with added safety features.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Customize your driving experience with a steering wheel that adjusts to your perfect position.
Don't miss out on this incredible deal! Stop by Paulette Auto Sales today to see this amazing Chevrolet in person.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales
Email Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
Paulette Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-507-XXXX(click to show)
613-507-9910
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910