1.5L LT FWD!!!! HEATED SEATS. REMOTE START. APPLE / ANDROID CAR PLAY. LANE CHANGE ASSIST. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343) 429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

76,706 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Watch This Vehicle
13060289

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,706KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5ST8PF171501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 251172
  • Mileage 76,706 KM

Vehicle Description

1.5L LT FWD!!!! HEATED SEATS. REMOTE START. APPLE / ANDROID CAR PLAY. LANE CHANGE ASSIST. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!!
PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 4 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! RICHMOND 1-888-416-2199! OTTAWA (343) 429-6444! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

