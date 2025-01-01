$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25439A
- Mileage 77,103 KM
Vehicle Description
Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert! This Chevrolet Silverado is a highly refined truck created to be as comfortable as it is capable. This 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston. This 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the its smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this muscular pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 77,103 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. This 1500 RST comes with Silverardo's legendary capability and was made to be a stylish daily pickup truck that has the perfect amount of essential equipment. This incredible truck comes loaded with blacked out exterior accents, body colored bumpers, Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that's paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional features include LED front fog lights, remote engine start, an EZ Lift tailgate, unique aluminum wheels, a power driver seat, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam headlights, dual-zone climate control, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, a trailer hitch and a HD rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fog Lights, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Ez Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311! Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Taylor Automall
