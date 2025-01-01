Menu
Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV thats perfect for navigating the Canadian roads? Look no further than the 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer FWD 4dr LS, now available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek black SUV boasts a fuel-efficient 3-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, making it a joy to drive. With just 42,201 km on the odometer, this TrailBlazer is practically brand new and ready for many more adventures.

Step inside and experience the comfort and convenience of its well-appointed interior. Enjoy the cool breeze from the air conditioning, stay safe with the anti-lock brakes and side airbags, and appreciate the convenience of power windows and power mirrors. This TrailBlazer also features a tilt steering wheel, allowing you to find the perfect driving position, and a security system to give you peace of mind.

Here are five of the TrailBlazers most sizzling features:

Sleek and Stylish Design: Turn heads with the TrailBlazers modern and sophisticated design, featuring a bold front grille and athletic lines.
Fuel-Efficient Powertrain: Enjoy the benefits of a powerful yet efficient 3-cylinder engine, perfect for saving money on gas.
Comfortable Interior: Settle into the spacious and well-designed cabin, featuring comfortable bucket seats and a variety of convenient features.
Safety First: Stay protected with advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes and side airbags, giving you peace of mind on every journey.
Modern Tech: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, power mirrors, and a tilt steering wheel, all designed to make your driving experience more enjoyable.

Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a fantastic 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer.

$25,688

+ tax & licensing
Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
42,201KM
VIN KL79MMS28PB185914

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer