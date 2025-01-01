$25,688+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
FWD 4dr LS
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,201 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and reliable SUV that's perfect for navigating the Canadian roads? Look no further than the 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer FWD 4dr LS, now available at Stephen Fitzgerald Motors. This sleek black SUV boasts a fuel-efficient 3-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, making it a joy to drive. With just 42,201 km on the odometer, this TrailBlazer is practically brand new and ready for many more adventures.
Step inside and experience the comfort and convenience of its well-appointed interior. Enjoy the cool breeze from the air conditioning, stay safe with the anti-lock brakes and side airbags, and appreciate the convenience of power windows and power mirrors. This TrailBlazer also features a tilt steering wheel, allowing you to find the perfect driving position, and a security system to give you peace of mind.
Here are five of the TrailBlazer's most sizzling features:
- Sleek and Stylish Design: Turn heads with the TrailBlazer's modern and sophisticated design, featuring a bold front grille and athletic lines.
- Fuel-Efficient Powertrain: Enjoy the benefits of a powerful yet efficient 3-cylinder engine, perfect for saving money on gas.
- Comfortable Interior: Settle into the spacious and well-designed cabin, featuring comfortable bucket seats and a variety of convenient features.
- Safety First: Stay protected with advanced safety features like anti-lock brakes and side airbags, giving you peace of mind on every journey.
- Modern Tech: Enjoy the convenience of power windows, power mirrors, and a tilt steering wheel, all designed to make your driving experience more enjoyable.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a fantastic 2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer.
Paulette Auto Sales
