$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LS
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LS
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,212 KM
Vehicle Description
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning! This 2023 Trailblazer is ready to be the next member of your crew, leading the charge to stoked moments. This 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Kingston. After a long day of work, you need a car to work just as hard for you. With a surprisingly spacious cabin, plenty of power, and incredible efficiency, this Trailblazer is begging to be in your squad. When it?s time to grab the crew and all their gear to make some memories, this versatile and adventurous Trailblazer is an obvious choice.This SUV has 40,212 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine. Our Trailblazer's trim level is LS. This Trailblazer packs a surprisingly spacious interior with awesome features like the Chevy Infotainment 3 System with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and wireless connectivity. Whether you take the road or blaze a trail, do it safely with automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, IntelliBeam, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, 4g Wi-fi. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311! Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Safety
Seating
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Automall
Taylor Automall
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
+ taxes & licensing>
613-549-1311