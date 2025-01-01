Menu
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning! This 2023 Trailblazer is ready to be the next member of your crew, leading the charge to stoked moments. This 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Kingston. After a long day of work, you need a car to work just as hard for you. With a surprisingly spacious cabin, plenty of power, and incredible efficiency, this Trailblazer is begging to be in your squad. When it?s time to grab the crew and all their gear to make some memories, this versatile and adventurous Trailblazer is an obvious choice.This SUV has 40,212 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine. Our Trailblazers trim level is LS. This Trailblazer packs a surprisingly spacious interior with awesome features like the Chevy Infotainment 3 System with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and wireless connectivity. Whether you take the road or blaze a trail, do it safely with automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, IntelliBeam, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, 4g Wi-fi.

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

40,212 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
40,212KM
VIN KL79MMS27PB202220

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,212 KM

Vehicle Description

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning! This 2023 Trailblazer is ready to be the next member of your crew, leading the charge to stoked moments. This 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Kingston. After a long day of work, you need a car to work just as hard for you. With a surprisingly spacious cabin, plenty of power, and incredible efficiency, this Trailblazer is begging to be in your squad. When it?s time to grab the crew and all their gear to make some memories, this versatile and adventurous Trailblazer is an obvious choice.This SUV has 40,212 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.2L 3 Cylinder Engine. Our Trailblazer's trim level is LS. This Trailblazer packs a surprisingly spacious interior with awesome features like the Chevy Infotainment 3 System with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and wireless connectivity. Whether you take the road or blaze a trail, do it safely with automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, IntelliBeam, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, 4g Wi-fi. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311! Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Seating

Cloth Seats

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
3 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311

1-866-549-1311
