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<p><strong>The 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> Bold design meets versatile capability in this compact SUV, featuring a 1.3-liter turbocharged inline-3 delivering 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque through a 9-speed automatic transmission with available all-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 9.3 L/100km city and 7.8 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The LT trim showcases Chevrolet's distinctive styling with LED headlights with automatic on/off, LED taillights, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rails, and 17-inch high-gloss black machined aluminum wheels. Inside the modern, spacious cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 4-way manual driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and Chevrolet Infotainment 3 11-inch diagonal touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Chevy Safety Assist includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam auto high beams, and Rear Vision Camera. Additional features include keyless open and start, remote engine start, a clean CARFAX and a balance of Chvey manufacturer warranty!</span></p>

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

64,647 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT REMOTE START - LANE KEEP ASSIST

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14157712

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT REMOTE START - LANE KEEP ASSIST

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
64,647KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MPS26PB065739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,647 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT Bold design meets versatile capability in this compact SUV, featuring a 1.3-liter turbocharged inline-3 delivering 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque through a 9-speed automatic transmission with available all-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 9.3 L/100km city and 7.8 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The LT trim showcases Chevrolet's distinctive styling with LED headlights with automatic on/off, LED taillights, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rails, and 17-inch high-gloss black machined aluminum wheels. Inside the modern, spacious cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 4-way manual driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and Chevrolet Infotainment 3 11-inch diagonal touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Chevy Safety Assist includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam auto high beams, and Rear Vision Camera. Additional features include keyless open and start, remote engine start, a clean CARFAX and a balance of Chvey manufacturer warranty!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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613-634-3262

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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer