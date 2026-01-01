$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT REMOTE START - LANE KEEP ASSIST
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT REMOTE START - LANE KEEP ASSIST
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,647 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT Bold design meets versatile capability in this compact SUV, featuring a 1.3-liter turbocharged inline-3 delivering 155 horsepower and 174 lb-ft of torque through a 9-speed automatic transmission with available all-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 9.3 L/100km city and 7.8 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The LT trim showcases Chevrolet's distinctive styling with LED headlights with automatic on/off, LED taillights, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rails, and 17-inch high-gloss black machined aluminum wheels. Inside the modern, spacious cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 4-way manual driver seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and Chevrolet Infotainment 3 11-inch diagonal touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Chevy Safety Assist includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, IntelliBeam auto high beams, and Rear Vision Camera. Additional features include keyless open and start, remote engine start, a clean CARFAX and a balance of Chvey manufacturer warranty!
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613-634-3262