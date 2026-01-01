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2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
RS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
54,000KM
VIN KL79MUSLXPB018916
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Synthetic Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, 4G Wi-Fi, Rear Camera, SiriusXM
With power and efficiency, this 2023 Trailblazer takes the lead in design. This 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
After a long day of work, you need a car to work just as hard for you. With a surprisingly spacious cabin, plenty of power, and incredible efficiency, this Trailblazer is begging to be in your squad. When its time to grab the crew and all their gear to make some memories, this versatile and adventurous Trailblazer is an obvious choice.
This SUV has 54,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Trailblazer's trim level is RS. This intimidating RS looks as good as it performs with sporty accents, black bowties, synthetic leather seats, remote keyless entry, remote start, and cruise control. This Trailblazer packs a surprisingly spacious interior with awesome features like the Chevy Infotainment 3 System with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and wireless connectivity. Whether you take the road or blaze a trail, do it safely with automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, IntelliBeam, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
With power and efficiency, this 2023 Trailblazer takes the lead in design. This 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
After a long day of work, you need a car to work just as hard for you. With a surprisingly spacious cabin, plenty of power, and incredible efficiency, this Trailblazer is begging to be in your squad. When its time to grab the crew and all their gear to make some memories, this versatile and adventurous Trailblazer is an obvious choice.
This SUV has 54,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Trailblazer's trim level is RS. This intimidating RS looks as good as it performs with sporty accents, black bowties, synthetic leather seats, remote keyless entry, remote start, and cruise control. This Trailblazer packs a surprisingly spacious interior with awesome features like the Chevy Infotainment 3 System with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and wireless connectivity. Whether you take the road or blaze a trail, do it safely with automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist, IntelliBeam, Teen Driver, and a rearview camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Assist handle, front passenger
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Map pocket, driver seatback
Console, floor, with armrest
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Air filter, cabin
Armrest, rear centre
Assist handle, driver
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochromatic display
Seat adjuster, driver 2-way power lumbar
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Assist handle, rear outboard
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Map pocket, front passenger seatback, lateral mesh
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Key system, 2 key fobs
Heating ducts, under front seats, rear vent
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy and dual reading lamp
Shift knob, leather-wrapped, satin silver and chrome
Heater, electric, heater defroster system, reinforced
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system, enhanced performance with amplifier
Display, 7" diagonal colour touchscreen
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Engine control, stop-start system
Brake, electronic parking
Keyless Start, push-button
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Engine control, stop-start system override
Engine air filtration monitor
Brakes, front and rear, electric
GVWR, 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Trailering provisions
Driver shift control, tap-up/tap-down on shifter
Exhaust, dual outlets (Round tips.)
Engine, ECOTEC 1.3L I3 Turbo DOHC SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm)
Safety
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Front Pedestrian Braking
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Airbags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee, seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and front passenger load limiter
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, halogen
Liftgate, manual
Fog lamps, front, LED
Bowties, Black, front and rear
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)
Mouldings, Anthracite lower bodyside
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Ornamentation, Trailblazer lettering
Ornamentation, AWD badge
Fuel filler cap, locking
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) High Gloss Black machined aluminum
Tires, 225/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Side rails, roof-mounted (Black.)
Fascia, front and rear lower insert, Black
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding (Gloss Black mirror caps.)
Ornamentation, RS badge
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer