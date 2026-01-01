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2023 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth - Tow Package
2023 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth - Tow Package
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
90,123KM
VIN 1GNEVGKW4PJ331094
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26623A
- Mileage 90,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Tow Package, Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
This modern SUV features a bold front fascia, eye-catching styling, and dynamic contours. This 2023 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This 2023 Traverse was designed to do more than keep up with your family. With a huge and versatile cabin, you can rest assured that there's always a way for the next journey. Style, luxury, and technology come together to make every trip safer, cooler, and way more fun. Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. For a family adventure vehicle that's just as ready as you, check out the 2023 Traverse.
This SUV has 90,123 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Traverse's trim level is LT Cloth. Upgrading to this Traverse LT is a great choice as it features blind zone alert, a power rear liftgate, stylish aluminum wheels, LED lighting with IntelliBeam technology, remote start with remote keyless entry and an 8-way power driver seat. Stay safe and connected with Chevrolet Infotainment 3 with a larger 8 inch touchscreen featuring voice command, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, Teen Driver technology and is Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Package, Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
This modern SUV features a bold front fascia, eye-catching styling, and dynamic contours. This 2023 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This 2023 Traverse was designed to do more than keep up with your family. With a huge and versatile cabin, you can rest assured that there's always a way for the next journey. Style, luxury, and technology come together to make every trip safer, cooler, and way more fun. Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. For a family adventure vehicle that's just as ready as you, check out the 2023 Traverse.
This SUV has 90,123 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Traverse's trim level is LT Cloth. Upgrading to this Traverse LT is a great choice as it features blind zone alert, a power rear liftgate, stylish aluminum wheels, LED lighting with IntelliBeam technology, remote start with remote keyless entry and an 8-way power driver seat. Stay safe and connected with Chevrolet Infotainment 3 with a larger 8 inch touchscreen featuring voice command, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, Teen Driver technology and is Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Tow Package, Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Convenience
Tow Package
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Electric parking brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraints seats
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Head restraints, second and third row outboard, 2-way manual-folding
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Interior
Keyless Start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering column, tilt
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Wireless Phone Charging
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Compass display, digital
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Cup holders, 10 total
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Cargo storage, bin under rear floor
Heater ducts, 2nd row
Vehicle health management
USB ports, 2 first row, 2 second row, 2 third row
4.2" diagonal driver instrument information, enhanced, multi-colour
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Exterior
Roof rails, black
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Headlamps, LED
Active aero shutters, upper and lower
Mouldings, Black bodyside
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Taillamps, LED
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable manual-folding, body-colour, with turn signal indicators
Mechanical
Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm)
GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Engine control, stop-start system override
Hitch Guidance trailering assist guideline
Driver Mode Selector
Exhaust, uplevel
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system, trailer hitch and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Steering, power,
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
2023 Chevrolet Traverse