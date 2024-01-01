Menu
2L PLATINUM!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. HEATED WHEEL. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

2023 Ford Escape

62,084 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

Used
62,084KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9JA8PUA57073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,084 KM

Vehicle Description

2L PLATINUM!!! SUNROOF. BACKUP CAM. HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. NAV. HEATED WHEEL. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR YOU!!! PREVIOUS RENTAL NO FEES(plus applicable taxes)LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED! 3 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU! OTTAWA 1-888-416-2199! KINGSTON 1-888-508-3494! NORTHBAY 1-888-282-3560! WWW.MYCAR.CA!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

