2023 Ford Escape - 2L PLATINUM AWD with heated seats and steering wheel, navigation, Apple/Android CarPlay, lane and blind spot assist, leather interior, backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, cruise control, power group. Previous rental, no fees (plus applicable taxes).

2023 Ford Escape

77,587 KM

Details Description Features

$29,495

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Escape

Platinum 2LPLATINUM AWD!!! HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR

12872033

2023 Ford Escape

Platinum 2LPLATINUM AWD!!! HEATED SEATS. LEATHER. BACKUP CAM. BLUETOOTH. A/C. CRUISE. PWR GROUP. PERFECT FOR

Location

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

888-239-7066

$29,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,587KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9JA8PUA27605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250379
  • Mileage 77,587 KM

Vehicle Description

2L PLATINUM AWD with heated seats and steering wheel, navigation, Apple/Android CarPlay, lane and blind spot assist, leather interior, backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, cruise control, power group. Previous rental, no fees (plus applicable taxes).

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

MyCar.ca Kingston

MyCar.ca Kingston

1390 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E5

2023 Ford Escape