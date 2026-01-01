$32,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford Escape
ST-Line Select
2023 Ford Escape
ST-Line Select
Location
Strader Motor Sales Kingston
842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1
613-541-7977
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9NA8PUA18476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 40,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Strader Motor Sales Kingston
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line Select 40,000 KM $32,900 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 122,200 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Kicks SR 87,500 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Email Strader Motor Sales Kingston
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Strader Motor Sales Kingston
842 Kingston 2, Kingston, ON K7L 4V1
Call Dealer
613-541-XXXX(click to show)
$32,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Strader Motor Sales Kingston
613-541-7977
2023 Ford Escape