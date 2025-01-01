Menu
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2023 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This pickup has 54,702 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

2023 Ford F-150

54,702 KM

2023 Ford F-150

2023 Ford F-150

VIN 1FTFW1E55PFB34609

ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required, ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability 3.31...

2023 Ford F-150