2023 Ford F-150
2023 Ford F-150
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,702KM
VIN 1FTFW1E55PFB34609
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Mileage 54,702 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It’s simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2023 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This pickup has 54,702 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E55PFB34609.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required, ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability 3.31...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
